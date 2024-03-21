Ex-wife seeks clarity on her ex-husband's right to child custody? Image Credit: Pexels | Squared one

Question:

I am a Muslim woman. Two years ago, I got a divorce ruling and custody of my children – two sons and a daughter. Last year, the two boys turned 13 years old and the girl turned 14 years old. Currently, my ex-husband wants to file a lawsuit to gain custody of all my children because they have reached the legal age, according to my ex-husband.

My question: Does my ex-husband have the right to gain child custody? Do I have the legal right to file a lawsuit to demand an increase in alimony because my ex-husband’s salary had increased? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the questioner the following: