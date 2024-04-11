For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: WAM

I own a private company. A month ago, I discovered that an employee had disclosed information to competing companies through a laptop, but this laptop belongs to the employee. I asked the employee to leave work immediately.

Currently, he is asking me to hand over the laptop immediately to him, considering that it is one of his personal properties. My question is: Do I have the legal right to keep this laptop considering that it contains evidence of the employee’s conviction? What is the appropriate action to take against this employee? Please advise.

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that: You do not have the legal right to keep the laptop with you.