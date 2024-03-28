Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I am the owner of a private company and I want to know, according to the Labour Law, what are the cases in which an employer has the legal right to suspend a worker from work, how long is the suspension period, and is it without pay?

If I discover that the worker is guilty and I terminate his services, do I have the legal right to deprive him of the end of service? Do I have the right to claim the damages I suffered due to his action? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that: