Abu Dhabi: Landlords in Abu Dhabi have been told by Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCD) to ensure all safety measures are implemented in all residential and commercial buildings.
A tweet by ADCD on Friday said: “Landlords should ensure building and storage facility safety measures are reviewed and updated regularly in line with the latest requirements. In all cases of emergency, call 999.”
Mandatory building safety measures include installation of smoke detectors and manual fire extinguishers, and signposted evacuation plans, as well as regular fire evacuation drills.
“All tenants should also be clearly informed of safety procedures and emergency requirements,” ADCD underlined.