Imagine being in the cityscape of Prague or Tbilisi while learning the intricate science of Medicine in historic architecture and stunning landscapes. Picture yourself in Hungary where a top European medical programme is unfolding within the halls of University of Debrecen. These dreams are not far away, they are opportunities that Qadri International makes accessible to bring a global education experience to life for young high school students aspiring to be medical professionals like doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, dieticians and more.

The journey to becoming a doctor is not just about learning anatomy and physiology but rather growing as a global citizen, building connections with peers from every corner of the world and immersing yourself in diverse patient backgrounds. Being accredited and licensed by the Ministry of Education, UAE, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), KHDA and other international as well as local authorities, Qadri International makes these unique experiences possible.

The partnerships include some of the most reputable universities in Europe, Georgia, Malaysia, Caribbean and Beyond, with each providing high-quality education tailored to develop compassionate healthcare professionals. Each of these universities, ranked among the top 1-2 per cent globally to not only be a place of learning but a gateway to understanding the world through a wider lens.

With Qadri International, students can choose from top-tier universities that offer high-quality and affordable medical programs taught in English that are accredited globally. For students, it’s a chance to receive prestigious education at universities like the University of Debrecen in Hungary, Charles University in the Czech Republic, Queen Mary University of London in Malta, Humanitas University in Italy, Medical University of Warsaw in Poland and many others. For parents, each of these universities are selected for its commitment to high academic standards, safety, global recognition and a supportive environment for international students.

You don’t have to figure all this out alone. From helping to select a university that suits student’s academic goals and personal interests to guiding through visa processes, accommodation as well as pre-departure counseling, students and parents will be assisted at every step of the way.

Moving on to the exclusive services provided by Qadri International, the counselors with over 38 years of experience work closely to understand each student’s academic goals, financial considerations and personal preferences. From helping to craft applications to assisting with entrance exams, the entire process is simplified. Qadri International also hosts entrance exams for international universities right here in UAE that are invigilated by the universities in person to save students and parents the stress and expense of traveling abroad.

Navigating the visa process can also be complex, but the team provides guidance to ensure all documentation is complete, timely and correct. Students also get assistance in finding safe, comfortable accommodation that suits their needs, whether on campus or nearby.

Choosing to study medicine abroad is not a one-time decision but it is a journey that shapes a lifetime. The alumni, international partnerships and ongoing support make Qadri International more than just an educational consultancy. They are a trusted partner in a family's vision for a bright, successful future abroad.