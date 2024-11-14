Are you considering the option of a UK boarding education for your son or daughter? It is a popular option for families who are keen to ensure stability of education, as a stepping stone to university or to provide the opportunity for a child with a talent in sport or the arts to achieve their potential.

This year, we at Anderson Education are celebrating our 25th Anniversary of working with leading UK boarding schools and families living overseas. We are an experienced team of Education Consultants with specialist skills in providing the best free help and advice. Having visited over 350 schools across the UK, identifying what is special and unique about each school and matching that with the child and family’s needs is key to our success.

Families considering the option of a boarding school education for their children often ask us, ‘What are the benefits?’ and ‘What is the difference between their current local school and a boarding school?’ An important part of the process of selecting the right school for your son or daughter is to visit schools in the UK, you will then know the answer to these questions. Exceptional UK boarding schools create an environment that is authentic, strives for excellence, ensures quality, where care and the community is at the heart of its success.

Although the blueprint is emulated around the world, it never quite captures the unique quality of the parent school. Exam results and university destination lists are important but creating a holistic approach where the social, emotional, physical, mental, and intellectual growth of a child is at the core and focuses on all aspects of the child’s well-being. This is tangible when you visit a school, meet the Head and see the children in their home-from-home environment.

The 32nd UK Boarding School Exhibition will return to the Middle East from November 12-16, 2024. This is a great opportunity for you to start your research, meet Heads from 17 leading schools and talk to our Education Consultants. We are also hosting two seminars in Dubai that may be of interest, UK University Home Fee Status and Financial Planning for Education.

We asked our UAE based representative, Sarah: Having educated your three daughters at a UK Boarding School and at UK Universities, how important is it to plan for the cost of education in the UK?

“Firstly, the importance of providing the opportunity of UK boarding school education for our three daughters far outweighed the cost,” says Sarah.

“It has offered stability and crucial future skills like confidence, independence, and resilience, helping them to navigate the emotional and physical complexities of teenage life and to find balance in a world of ever-changing pressures and distractions.

“Thanks to good job opportunities abroad, we could afford it, though we lacked financial planning advice. Since 2012, my husband’s job changes have highlighted the importance of careful and expert financial planning. It is crucial and cannot be overlooked.”

UK Boarding School Exhibition

Riyadh - The Fairmont | Tuesday, November 12, 16.00 to 20.00

Al Khobar - Le Meridien | Thursday, November 14, 16.00 to 20.00

Dubai - Grosvenor House Hotel | Saturday, November 16, 11.00 to 16.00

Entrance is free, collect a free copy of the UK Boarding School Directory

Register to join us:

Contact: Sara Sparling, Director & Education Consultant,

enquiries@andersoneducation.co.uk

