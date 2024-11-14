Located in Canada’s high-tech capital city of Markham, Ontario, J. Addison School is dedicated to fostering the development of global citizens through comprehensive educational programs. The school offers day and boarding options, prioritising a safe, supportive, and enriching environment.

We prepare students for future success by incorporating Reggio Emilia, Montessori, and International Baccalaureate methods combined with the enriched Ontario curriculum.

An average 1:15 teacher-student ratio ensures personalised attention, tailored instruction and encourages student engagement at all levels.

Our boarding programme is designed to provide a “home away from home” for students in grades 7-12.

With residence halls offering comfortable and secure living arrangements, students are encouraged to grow independently while receiving personal and academic support from our dedicated residence counsellors. This programme not only fosters academic excellence but also promotes the social, emotional, and physical well-being of students through various activities and leadership opportunities.

J. Addison School has a 100 per-cent placement rate for graduates pursuing post-secondary education. Our students are regularly accepted into prestigious universities in Canada and around the world, along with achieving generous scholarships. Join us at J. Addison School, where we are committed to excellence in education and the holistic development of tomorrow’s thinkers.