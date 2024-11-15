When it comes to preserving vision for diabetic patients, the future isn’t just bright – it’s intelligent.

Dr Elisa Carreras Bertran

“AI algorithms can quickly and accurately analyze retinal images to identify subtle signs of retinopathy, often before symptoms appear,” she says. This early identification means patients get intervention sooner, reducing their risk of vision loss. By improving diagnostic speed and accuracy, AI has also made routine retinal exams accessible even in remote areas, enabling more widespread screening.

Dr Wissam Charafeddin Aboul-Hosn, aConsultant Ophthalmology, Barraquer Eye Hospital, agrees that AI-assisted screening for diabetic retinopathy brings significant advantages over traditional methods. “It offers faster, more accessible, and cost-effective diagnosis, enabling earlier detection and treatment,” he says.

Dr Wissam Charafeddin Aboul-Hosn

However, he acknowledges limitations, such as the reliance on high-quality images and the occasional risk of false positives or negatives. Integration into healthcare workflows can also be challenging, he notes, but he is optimistic: “AI-assisted screening shows promise in complementing traditional methods and improving diabetic retinopathy care.”

Beyond screening, advances in anti-VEGF therapy are reshaping diabetic macular edema treatment. Dr. Bertran highlights newer, long-acting agents like Faricimab, a bispecific antibody targeting both VEGF and Angiopoietin-2, which allows for extended dosing intervals, reducing the number of injections required. “These innovations are shifting treatment protocols towards personalised regimens with fewer injections, enhancing patient adherence and outcomes,” she explains. High-dose Aflibercept and experimental gene therapies like ixoberogene soroparvovec are also under development, offering sustained intraocular VEGF inhibition that could further reduce treatment frequency.