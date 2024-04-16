In a world where healthcare systems are constantly evolving, one medical approach is gaining significant traction, and that is homeopathy. With its holistic principles and emphasis on treating patients as a whole, homeopathy is increasingly being recognised as a valuable complement to conventional medicine. As the popularity of homeopathy continues to rise globally, healthcare professionals are exploring innovative ways to integrate this ancient practice into modern healthcare systems, unlocking new frontiers in patient-centered care.

From its holistic approach to treating patients to its emphasis on mental and emotional well-being, homeopathy offers a fresh perspective on healthcare delivery that prioritises the individual needs of each patient. As we navigate the complexities of an ever-changing healthcare landscape, one thing is clear: homeopathy is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future of patient-centred care.

But what exactly is homeopathy, and how does it fit into modern healthcare?

According to Dr Shali Akbar, Homeopathic Practitioner, Shant Medical Centre, Sharjah, homeopathy is gaining popularity day by day and is currently practiced in 100+ countries. According to WHO, homeopathy is the fastest-growing and second most widely used system in the world.

“The basic principle of homeopathy is to treat patients as a whole — considering mental, physical, and emotional aspects — to restore health in the best way without any side effects,” says Dr Akbar. “This is the advantage of homeopathic treatment and that fits it into modern healthcare systems.”

As the perspective of the healthcare system has changed drastically from not just treating diseases but also focusing on prevention and adopting a healthy lifestyle, homeopathy contributes a lot to enhancing immunity, maintaining lifestyle, and preventing diseases. So, currently, this system is widely accepted in most countries to gain holistic health benefits. “These days, people are seriously looking into alternative healthcare systems more than in previous days to take advantage of a healthy and disease-free life,” says Dr Soumya Krishnan, Homeopathic Practitioner, Hasheer Medical Centre. “Homeopathy is the second most widely used medical system in the world.”

Dr V.K. Seethalakshmi, Homeopathic Practitioner, Unicare Medical Centre, Burjuman, says homeopathy often addresses emotional and mental aspects of health, recognising the interconnectedness of the mind and body. Integrating homeopathy can contribute to a more comprehensive approach to healthcare that considers psychological well-being.

“With a commitment to patient-centred care and a willingness to work together, collaborative efforts between homeopathy and conventional medicine practitioners can enhance the quality and effectiveness of healthcare delivery,” she says.

Balancing the benefits and limitations

The integration of homeopathy into modern healthcare practices presents both opportunities and challenges. While homeopathy offers safe and effective treatment for many conditions, its role is limited in certain acute and advanced medical situations. Collaborative approaches that combine the strengths of homeopathy with conventional medicine may offer the best outcomes for patients. By understanding the benefits and limitations of homeopathy, healthcare providers can make informed decisions about incorporating this alternative therapy into patient care.

Dr Akbar highlights several benefits of homeopathy, emphasising its safety and non-toxic nature. Homeopathic medicines are administered in very minute doses, making them safe for use in patients of all ages. Unlike some conventional medicines, homeopathic remedies are gentle on the body and do not disrupt digestion, lower immune resistance, or cause allergic reactions “Moreover, homeopathy is believed to be effective in treating autoimmune diseases and chronic conditions, offering patients long-term relief without the risk of side effects associated with conventional medications,” says Dr Akbar.

Dr Krishnan underscores the positive attributes of homeopathy in treating various health conditions. She notes that the UAE serves as a role model in integrating alternative healthcare systems, such as homeopathy, into mainstream healthcare through the concept of polyclinics. “This approach provides the public with greater exposure to alternative treatment methods and expands their healthcare options,” she says.

There is great potential for collaboration between homeopathy and conventional medicine practitioners in developing shared care plans for patients with chronic or complex health needs, finds Dr Seethalakshmi. “Integrated healthcare clinics can bring together practitioners from different disciplines to provide coordinated care, allowing for collaboration, communication, and shared decision-making among healthcare professionals,” she says.

While homeopathy offers several benefits, it also has its limitations. Dr Akbar notes that homeopathic medicines have a limited role in acute surgical conditions, medical emergencies, and diseases associated with congenital malformations. Additionally, homeopathy may not be effective in treating diseases with advanced pathological changes, such as the last stage of malignancy or cancer.

Dr Krishnan echoes these limitations, stressing that homeopathy may not be suitable for managing emergency situations or various surgical conditions. While homeopathy can complement conventional medicine in certain cases, it may not always be the most appropriate or effective treatment option for serious or life-threatening conditions.

The potential of collaboration

The integration of homeopathy into modern healthcare practices offers a promising path for improving patient care and outcomes. By fostering collaboration between homeopathic practitioners and conventional medical professionals, healthcare systems can leverage the strengths of each system to provide more comprehensive and personalized care. As countries like the UAE take steps to regulate the practice of homeopathy, it is hoped that more patients will have access to the benefits of this alternative medical system.

Talking about the importance of understanding the merits and limitations of each medical system, Dr Akbar says by recognising the benefits of alternative treatments, such as homeopathy, and integrating them into conventional medical practices, patients can potentially receive more comprehensive and personalised care. Dr Akbar highlights the example of many modern medicine hospitals in India that have opened homeopathic departments and collaborated with conventional treatments, showcasing the growing acceptance and integration of homeopathy into mainstream healthcare.

Dr Krishnan calls attention to the role of an integrated medical system in maintaining a healthy and disease-free life. She acknowledges the misconceptions surrounding homeopathy, such as poor awareness and lack of regulations, but points out that countries like the UAE are taking steps to regulate its practice and make its benefits accessible to the public. “A collaboration between homeopathic and conventional medical professionals can effectively manage chronic illnesses and improve patient outcomes,” says Dr Krishnan.

Dr Seethalakshmi highlights the importance of patient-centred care and shared decision-making in collaborative efforts between homeopathy and conventional medicine practitioners. “By placing patients’ preferences, values, and treatment goals at the forefront, healthcare providers can ensure that the collaborative process is focused on improving patient safety and overall healthcare quality,” she says. “Collaborative efforts between these two medical systems can offer patients a more holistic approach to healthcare, addressing both physical and emotional aspects of well-being.”

Despite the potential benefits, there are challenges to integrating homeopathy into modern healthcare. Dr Seethalakshmi acknowledges that differences in philosophies, scepticism from both sides, regulatory constraints, and the need for clear communication and respect for each other’s expertise can pose challenges to collaboration. “It is essential to address these challenges to ensure patient safety, autonomy, and effective treatment outcomes,” she explains.

Quality and safety of homeopathic products

Patients seeking homeopathic treatment often wonder about the quality and safety of the products they use. Ensuring the quality and safety of homeopathic products is paramount in modern healthcare. Through strict regulatory standards, partnerships with reputable manufacturers, and patient education, healthcare providers can uphold high standards of care in the field of homeopathy.

Dr Sassan Behjat, CEO, Ultra Pharma, gives emphasis to the stringent regulatory framework in the UAE governing the quality and safety of medicines, including homeopathic products. The Drug Registration Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention oversees the registration process for homeopathic medicines. Each medicine undergoes rigorous evaluation before approval for sale in pharmacies. Homeopathic manufacturers are required to comply with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards and follow international pharmacopoeias. This ensures that homeopathic medicines meet high standards of quality and safety.

Dr Behjat also highlights the importance of partnering with internationally recognised homeopathic manufacturers from countries like Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. “These partnerships ensure access to reliable and high-quality homeopathic medicines for patients in the UAE,” says Dr Behjat. “By collaborating with reputable manufacturers, healthcare providers can offer patients products that meet the highest standards of efficacy and safety.”

Currently, over a couple of hundred homeopathic medicines are registered and available in the UAE. Patients should be cautious of purchasing medicines from unauthorised websites or locations without strict quality control, as these may be substandard or adulterated. “Patients should also look for certain signs of quality, such as medicines in sealed containers with proper labels, to ensure they are purchasing registered and legal products,” advises Dr Behjat.