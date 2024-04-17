We are hearing about these types of diseases very frequently nowadays in our day-to-day life, especially after the post-Covid scenario. Auto-immune antibodies, which were rare in the olden days are also very common now in most laboratories.

An autoimmune disease is the result of the immune system accidentally attacking your body instead of protecting it. Autoimmune diseases can affect any organ in your body, weaken body functions and even turn life threatening.

It affects more women than men. They may cause a variety of specific symptoms as below, depending on the exact disease:

Joint pain (stiffness with swelling, muscle ache and pain), tiredness, skin rashes, nausea, headaches, dizziness, recurring fever and bloody stool.

Effective Homeopathic medicines are available for:

Rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatic fever, psoriasis, vitiligo, alopecia, lichen planus, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, vasculitis, inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis , Crohn’s disease, and coeliac diseases.

One of the prevalent theories about autoimmune disease is that these conditions are a result of chemical suppression of acute infections, especially viral diseases. The effect of sudden and repeated suppressions of fever vary depending on their susceptibility, hereditary predisposition or weak organ system.

After a thorough case study, selected homeopathy medicine will stimulate the body’s natural healing powers to bring health, vitality and well-being. During the initial phase, autoimmune disorders can be managed with a minimum number of medicines. At a later stage, a series of medicines are required to provide the patient a cure.

A stressful life, continuous intake of fast foods, irregular sleep patterns, and taking analgesics, antibiotics, steroids, and administering vaccines without any doctor’s advice may weaken the immune system and lead to autoimmune disorders.

Diet and regimen to be followed:

1. Manage breathing exercises, yoga and meditation.

2. Avoid red meat, ham, dairy products, refined flour, processed corn, artificial chemicals and additives, trans fats, and add fruit, vegetables and chemical drugs.

3. Prompt exercises, as well as rest during the acute phase.

4. Get tested for food allergies and toxicity.

5. Take supplements, if there are deficiencies and weaknesses.