What has man understood of homeopathy? It’s a mixture of information from Google or some messages narrated by relatives or friends. If we dissect this misinformation, we find that they are spread by people who are not authorised or trained under homeopathy. Others say it is a medical system that can bring about miraculous cure where there was no hope in other systems. Basically, its findings rest on positive clinical practice effects. It is recognised by WHO as the second-most-used system in the world. It was founded by the allopathic German doctor, Samuel Hahnemann in the year 1700. Based on the premise that the body can cure itself, homeopathy involves treating the individual with highly diluted substances, with the aim of triggering the body’s natural system of healing. For example, a person gets a cut and leaves it without any treatment. Does it heal or not? Yes it does, because of the body’s healing mechanism.