Stress may be acute or chronic

Acute stress is a short-term response to immediate stressors. While acute stress is a normal response that helps individuals to deal with challenges, prolonged and severe acute stress can lead to adverse health effects.

Chronic stress is a prolonged and persistent psychological or emotional strain that results from ongoing or recurring stressors. Chronic stress persists over an extended period and can have significant negative impact on physical, mental and emotional health.

Stress hormones are chemicals released by the body in response to stressors. Cortisol, adrenalin and noradrenalin are the primary stress hormones. These hormones together coordinate the body’s physiological response to stress, enabling individuals to cope up with the challenges effectively. However, chronic activation of the stress response can have detrimental effects on health.

It can increase blood pressure and elevate the risk of heart disease and stroke. It also increases blood sugar level, promotes weight gain, menstrual irregularities and PCOD.

This weakens the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infection. Stress triggers autoimmune diseases and destroys our body parts.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common stress disorder as also gastroesophageal reflux diseases (GERD), stomach and colon ulcers.

Stress increases tension in muscles, which cause neck pain, head ache and lower back pain. It may damage muscles and joints through various rheumatic diseases.

Anxiety disorders, depression and sleep disorders are quite common contributions of chronic stress situations.

Thus, the pressure cooker effect of stress will not leave any part our body untouched.

Homeopathy is a non-chemical treatment option to alleviate stress. This holistic system of medicine can nullify the pressure created by chronic stress, through its hundreds of well proven remedies. These time-tested, age-old medicines can not only reduce the stress impact on our body but also revert early pathological changes, if any. Take the help of a homeopathic physician, at an early stage, before the stress hormones cause irreparable damage to our system.