I got back from the clinic just half an hour before when I got a call. It was a patient whom I had seen only a few hours back. I expected he needed some clarification regarding the medicine; however, I was pleasantly surprised at the news that the kidney stone that had been troubling him for over a year had been dispelled, in just a day.

Due to changing lifestyles we see a lot of kidney related complaints nowadays. Recurrent attack of urinary tract infection, kidney stones, frequency in urination, stress incontinence, and burning sensation while urinating have become quite common. However, while these ailments can trouble individuals for a long time, most are easy to fix.

Kidneys help to cleanse the whole system, but what happens when this pair of filters breaks down?

Kidneys play a crucial role in eliminating waste products from blood, help produce hormones, balance minerals, maintain fluid balance in our body, and help in regulating blood pressure.

However today our lifestyle choices, especially with chemical additives in the food, highly processed foods, lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc., all contribute to burdening our kidneys.

Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, drinking sufficient clean water, avoiding sugary beverages and processed foods, regular exercise, and quitting smoking are all great steps towards optimal kidney function.

Why homeopathy?

Homeopathy is a gentle, holistic system of treatment, which renders healing and cure with natural medicines that are selected after careful examination and interrogation of the patient. This helps the physician to perceive the diseased person in totality, thereby enabling him to find the right medicine.

Homeopathic medicines are safe, easy to use and do not cause any adverse side effects to the patients. Under proper homeopathic treatment, not only does the person’s immediate complaints improve, his susceptibility to disease decreases as well due to the overall improvement in health.