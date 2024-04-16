Skin is the largest organ in your body, It defends the body from environmental dangers such as bacteria, toxins, and temperature.

There are several skin concerns, some are temporary and harmless, but some are severe in nature. Skin conditions such as acne vulgaris, vitiligo, psoriasis, and eczema can be long-lasting and can impact your self-confidence.

Skin diseases may cause rashes, inflammation, itchiness, pigmentation or other skin changes. Major causes of skin conditions might be infections, autoimmune diseases or even inherited, while others can be brought on by certain lifestyle choices. While majority of skin conditions are minor, others can indicate a serious health issue.

Dr Shali Akbar

Chronic skin diseases such as psoriasis, eczema and vitiligo often require long term treatment mostly recurring, they have a pattern to flare up and subside. Homeopathy medicines effectively promote healthy-looking skin and aim to restore your lost confidence. It helps to eliminate chance of recurrence and returns skin to normalcy.

When you should consult with a doctor

1. Persistent acne

2. Chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema

3. Skin discoloration — dark spots or patches

4. Suspicious moles or growth on skin

Skin care: 5 tips for healthy skin

1. Protect yourself from the sun: One of the most important ways to take care of your skin is to protect it from the sun

2. Don’t smoke: Smoking makes your skin look older and contributes to wrinkles

3. Treat your skin gently

4. Eat a healthy diet

5. Manage stress

What to eat for a healthy body and complexion

• Green tea

• Salmon and tuna for omega-3s

• Beans and lentils for meatless, low-fat sources of protein

• Tomatoes, watermelon, grapefruit, asparagus and red cabbage for lycopene

• Wholegrains such as oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice and wholewheat pasta, for B vitamins

