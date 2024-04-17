In our contemporary lifestyle, work predominantly consumes an individual’s time, leaving them to manage various aspects such as family life, relationships, social activities, and entertainment. In the post-Covid era, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and managing diseases have become even more paramount. However, do you believe that illness or diseases are solely caused by physical imbalance?

The answer is a resounding no. Emotional well-being plays an equal role in the origin of diseases. This is where medical systems like homeopathy come into play, deeply analysing the relationship between the mind and body in disease treatment.

Dr Soumya Krishnan

The very foundation of homeopathic practice considers the “man” in a diseased state, not only the “disease” in man. This implies that homeopathy is concerned with everything, not just the physical symptoms occurring at the time. After understanding the physical illness, the individual undergoing treatment needs to be diagnosed through proper investigations and further analysed by understanding their emotions, personal interactions, work life, stress, dreams, and other important aspects of personal life. It may even be necessary to delve into family history to identify ancestral disease conditions, as many diseases nowadays tend to recur and become chronic health problems.

Addressing chronic illnesses and studying individuals require a homeopathic consultant to possess sufficient tact and mastery of the technique of case taking in order to obtain detailed information about the patient as an individual. Therefore, homeopathy does not consider any one part as being ill, but rather views the manifestation of illness in one part in relation to the whole person.

In today’s fast-paced world, where stress, pollution, and lifestyle factors take a toll on health, homeopathy provides a gentle yet effective alternative. Its personalised approach considers not just the physical symptoms but also the individual’s lifestyle, diet, and emotional state, thereby offering a comprehensive solution to modern health challenges. Moreover, homeopathy’s emphasis on prevention aligns with the growing trend towards proactive healthcare. By strengthening the body’s defenses and restoring balance, homeopathic treatments aim to prevent illnesses before they manifest fully, promoting long-term vitality and resilience.

The application of the concept of Individualisation forms the very basis of homeopathic practice.

