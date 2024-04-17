At some point in life each one of us has faced a digestive problem, be it acute or chronic type. The digestive system is an intricate part of our body, spanning from the mouth to the anus. It plays a very important role in helping our body absorb essential nutrients as well as expel the waste that forms after digestion. Commonly seen digestive problems such as constipation, diarrhoea, acid reflux, haemorrhoids, stomach pain due to indigestion, newborn colic, gastric ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome and heartburn can be effectively treated with homeopathy.
A homeopath carefully selects a homeopathic remedy for the digestive disorder keeping in mind the patient’s emotional and physical factors along with his or her eating habits and lifestyle. Homeopathic remedies go to the underlying cause of the problem. When an individual experiences stomach pain the body signals that something is not right within his or her body. Pain killers can help in controlling the pain for a short period of time, but it cannot treat the underlying imbalance. The remedies that homeopathy makes use of help the body to correct its imbalance without causing any side effects, as the medicines are derived from natural substances. However, be aware of certain warning symptoms, which should not be ignored. An early medical opinion and diagnosis is important with severe pain in the abdomen accompanied with vomiting, bloating, loose stools with bleeding, weakness and sudden weight loss, which is not from deliberate dieting.
General tips:
● Drink a cup of warm water on an empty stomach.
● Don’t drink or eat food, which is piping hot that may disrupt the enzymes and damage the stomach lining.
● Don’t eat on the hoof, eat slowly and chew well, one of the main causes for indigestion is unchewed food.
● Don’t eat fruits with meals because fruits digest faster than dense proteins, fermentation and gas accumulation may occur.
● If bloating is a persistent problem, try simplifying your meals from a full meal to split meals.
