A homeopath carefully selects a homeopathic remedy for the digestive disorder keeping in mind the patient’s emotional and physical factors along with his or her eating habits and lifestyle. Homeopathic remedies go to the underlying cause of the problem. When an individual experiences stomach pain the body signals that something is not right within his or her body. Pain killers can help in controlling the pain for a short period of time, but it cannot treat the underlying imbalance. The remedies that homeopathy makes use of help the body to correct its imbalance without causing any side effects, as the medicines are derived from natural substances. However, be aware of certain warning symptoms, which should not be ignored. An early medical opinion and diagnosis is important with severe pain in the abdomen accompanied with vomiting, bloating, loose stools with bleeding, weakness and sudden weight loss, which is not from deliberate dieting.