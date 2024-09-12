10 Chuseok food recipes to enjoy Korean Thanksgiving Day

Pan-fried skewers Jeon

Korean Pan-Fried Skewers Jeon is a savoury and flavorful dish that perfectly features marinated meat and vegetables skewered and pan-fried. The combination of tender meat, crisp vegetables, and aromatic flavours makes this dish a delightful addition to any meal. Here's the recipe.

Korean pan fried skewers jeon Image Credit: Supplied

Japchae

This delightful Korean glass noodle dish is a fantastic choice to celebrate Chuseok. These vegetarian stir-fried noodles are crunchy, sweet, and savoury, making them perfect for any celebration.

Originally a royal dish reserved for the Korean royal courts, these sweet potato glass noodles are a festive delight. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Yachaejeon

Something savoury and a bit healthier? Try Korean vegetable pancakes or Yachaejeon (pronounced yah-cheh-jeeon). They are delicious on their own or as an accompaniment to a meal.

Korean vegetable pancake is a popular snack in the country Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed/Gulf News

Bulgogi

Experience the joy of a sizzling Korean barbecue at your dinner table! Delight your guests with this mouthwatering marinated 'fire meat' dish, perfect for a lively and delicious dinner party. Its unique, delicious taste makes it a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Korean cuisine.

Korean barbeque: This wildly popular dish, meaning ‘fire meat’ is made of thinly sliced tender cuts of marinated beef or chicken, grilled on a barbecue or griddle Image Credit: Shutterstock

Korean Fried Chicken

Try the Korean Fried Chicken at the comfort of your own home. The chicken is well-cooked and juicy, and the coating is crispy, thanks to the double frying technique. Here's the recipe.

Korean Fried Chicken Image Credit: Shutterstock

Oi Sobagi

Oi Sobagi, also known as Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi, is a crunchy, light, and spicy recipe that is a summer favourite in Korea. So why not give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and versatile this classic dish can be?

Oi Sobagi or Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi Image Credit: Supplied

Songpyeon

Songpyeon, also known as Korean half-moon rice cakes, is a beloved Chuseok dish that holds great significance as a family tradition and a sweet tribute to the moon. Here you can try the recipe.

Songpyeon is a traditional Korean food made of rice powder. They are shaped like a half moon and are eaten during Chuseok. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Toranguk

Toranguk is a hearty Taro root beef soup traditionally enjoyed during the moon festival in South Korea. Give it a try.

Korean taro root beef soup Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bibimbap

This vibrant Korean rice dish includes marinated beef, seasoned sautéed vegetables, kimchi, and a fried egg on top. Mix it all together for a delicious, balanced meal. Check out this detailed video guide for step-by-step instructions.

Bibimbap Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Buchujeon

Try this easy-to-make crispy Korean garlic chives pancake. This 10-minute 'buchujeon' recipe is a golden, crispy, and savoury delight for everyone. Here's the recipe.

Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News