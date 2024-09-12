10 Chuseok food recipes to enjoy Korean Thanksgiving Day

Are you looking forward to celebrating Chuseok? Often referred to as Korea's 'Thanksgiving Day' or 'Mid-Autumn Festival,' Chuseok is a time to give thanks for the fall harvest that holds great significance in Korean culture. This year, Chuseok will be on September 17, 2024. It's a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and savour traditional Korean cuisine.
Here, we'll delve into some delightful recipes perfect for honouring Chuseok. From delightful main courses to desserts, these dishes will help you infuse the essence of Chuseok into your celebration.
Pan-fried skewers Jeon
Korean Pan-Fried Skewers Jeon is a savoury and flavorful dish that perfectly features marinated meat and vegetables skewered and pan-fried. The combination of tender meat, crisp vegetables, and aromatic flavours makes this dish a delightful addition to any meal. Here's the recipe.
Japchae
This delightful Korean glass noodle dish is a fantastic choice to celebrate Chuseok. These vegetarian stir-fried noodles are crunchy, sweet, and savoury, making them perfect for any celebration.
Yachaejeon
Something savoury and a bit healthier? Try Korean vegetable pancakes or Yachaejeon (pronounced yah-cheh-jeeon). They are delicious on their own or as an accompaniment to a meal.
Bulgogi
Experience the joy of a sizzling Korean barbecue at your dinner table! Delight your guests with this mouthwatering marinated 'fire meat' dish, perfect for a lively and delicious dinner party. Its unique, delicious taste makes it a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Korean cuisine.
Korean Fried Chicken
Try the Korean Fried Chicken at the comfort of your own home. The chicken is well-cooked and juicy, and the coating is crispy, thanks to the double frying technique. Here's the recipe.
Oi Sobagi
Oi Sobagi, also known as Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi, is a crunchy, light, and spicy recipe that is a summer favourite in Korea. So why not give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and versatile this classic dish can be?
Songpyeon
Songpyeon, also known as Korean half-moon rice cakes, is a beloved Chuseok dish that holds great significance as a family tradition and a sweet tribute to the moon. Here you can try the recipe.
Toranguk
Toranguk is a hearty Taro root beef soup traditionally enjoyed during the moon festival in South Korea. Give it a try.
Bibimbap
This vibrant Korean rice dish includes marinated beef, seasoned sautéed vegetables, kimchi, and a fried egg on top. Mix it all together for a delicious, balanced meal. Check out this detailed video guide for step-by-step instructions.
Buchujeon
Try this easy-to-make crispy Korean garlic chives pancake. This 10-minute 'buchujeon' recipe is a golden, crispy, and savoury delight for everyone. Here's the recipe.
