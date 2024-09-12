10 Chuseok food recipes to enjoy Korean Thanksgiving Day
Treat yourself to traditional Bulgogi, tangy kimchi and more!

bibimbap korean food guide
Korean bibimbap Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Are you looking forward to celebrating Chuseok? Often referred to as Korea's 'Thanksgiving Day' or 'Mid-Autumn Festival,' Chuseok is a time to give thanks for the fall harvest that holds great significance in Korean culture. This year, Chuseok will be on September 17, 2024. It's a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and savour traditional Korean cuisine.

Here, we'll delve into some delightful recipes perfect for honouring Chuseok. From delightful main courses to desserts, these dishes will help you infuse the essence of Chuseok into your celebration.

Pan-fried skewers Jeon

Korean Pan-Fried Skewers Jeon is a savoury and flavorful dish that perfectly features marinated meat and vegetables skewered and pan-fried. The combination of tender meat, crisp vegetables, and aromatic flavours makes this dish a delightful addition to any meal. Here's the recipe.

Korean pan fried skewers jeon
Korean pan fried skewers jeon Image Credit: Supplied

Japchae

This delightful Korean glass noodle dish is a fantastic choice to celebrate Chuseok. These vegetarian stir-fried noodles are crunchy, sweet, and savoury, making them perfect for any celebration.

Japchae
Originally a royal dish reserved for the Korean royal courts, these sweet potato glass noodles are a festive delight. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Yachaejeon

Something savoury and a bit healthier? Try Korean vegetable pancakes or Yachaejeon (pronounced yah-cheh-jeeon). They are delicious on their own or as an accompaniment to a meal.

Korean pancake 1
Korean vegetable pancake is a popular snack in the country Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed/Gulf News

Bulgogi

Experience the joy of a sizzling Korean barbecue at your dinner table! Delight your guests with this mouthwatering marinated 'fire meat' dish, perfect for a lively and delicious dinner party. Its unique, delicious taste makes it a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Korean cuisine.

Bulgogi
Korean barbeque: This wildly popular dish, meaning ‘fire meat’ is made of thinly sliced tender cuts of marinated beef or chicken, grilled on a barbecue or griddle Image Credit: Shutterstock

Korean Fried Chicken

Try the Korean Fried Chicken at the comfort of your own home. The chicken is well-cooked and juicy, and the coating is crispy, thanks to the double frying technique. Here's the recipe.

Korean Fried Chicken
Korean Fried Chicken Image Credit: Shutterstock

Oi Sobagi

Oi Sobagi, also known as Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi, is a crunchy, light, and spicy recipe that is a summer favourite in Korea. So why not give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and versatile this classic dish can be?

Oi Sobagi or Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi
Oi Sobagi or Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi Image Credit: Supplied

Songpyeon

Songpyeon, also known as Korean half-moon rice cakes, is a beloved Chuseok dish that holds great significance as a family tradition and a sweet tribute to the moon. Here you can try the recipe.

Songpyeon
Songpyeon is a traditional Korean food made of rice powder. They are shaped like a half moon and are eaten during Chuseok. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Toranguk

Toranguk is a hearty Taro root beef soup traditionally enjoyed during the moon festival in South Korea. Give it a try.

Korean taro root beef soup
Korean taro root beef soup Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bibimbap

This vibrant Korean rice dish includes marinated beef, seasoned sautéed vegetables, kimchi, and a fried egg on top. Mix it all together for a delicious, balanced meal. Check out this detailed video guide for step-by-step instructions.

Bibimbap
Bibimbap Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Buchujeon

Try this easy-to-make crispy Korean garlic chives pancake. This 10-minute 'buchujeon' recipe is a golden, crispy, and savoury delight for everyone. Here's the recipe.

buchujeon korean pancake
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

What other recipes would you like featured? Tell us at food@gulfnews.com

