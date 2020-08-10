Actor-director Shamoon Abbasi, last seen in the offbeat feature Durj (2019), will next appear in a web series which is another unconventional (at least by Pakistani standards) subject. Titled ‘Akela’ (or ‘Lonely’), the seven-episode series is borderline psychedelic and deals with the story of an ageing novelist of fantasy genre who appears to be a loner and ‘away with the fairies,’ but all that might just be a façade — he’s actually hit a wall, as he can’t understand the challenges presented by the digital world. His struggle to find his own place in it leads him to consider writing an autobiography. But soon he realises that his life is too uneventful for that, and so he must ‘look out for’ a conflict to feed his stories.