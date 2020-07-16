1 of 10
Pakistani Celebrities are conscious of their health and well being and take their fitness routine seriously. Here’s a look at how they stay fit and ton up at their fitness studio.
From acting to fitness, Mehwish Hayat has proven you can just work for the body you want. The actress loves her gym workouts and puts in hours to stay fit and in shape. Gym is her second home and she never hesitates to jog for few extra miles. Mehwish likes to do yoga as part of her fitness plan. Her social media pictures are surely an inspiration for us to hit the gym.
Pakistani rockstar Ali zafar , who wowed India with his powerful singing and acting talent has been ripping it up at the gym. Ali is not just about peaked biceps, but is also about peak fitness which includes daily weight training, Crossfit training , kickboxing, kettlebell swings, tire flips and so on.
The Baghi actress and TV presenter is one of the highest-paid celebrities and the fittest in Pakistan showbiz . If you follow her on social media, then you may know that she is more into weight training routine, cardio and plank exercises. Saba tries to incorporate the basics of gymnastics in her daily workout session.
Working out is Feroze Khan's second favourite thing to do, right after acting. He follows an unusual workout routine of working all parts of the body every day. He follows a strict a diet plan in order to keep his stellar physique. His diet regime includes a lot of protein, fewer carbohydrates, and a very strict control over portions and quantities.
Pilates , seemingly simple exercise is a test in strength, flexibility and determination, and that’s exactly why Saabat actress Marwa Hocane is hooked to the workout. This cute and bubbly actress is known for her fit body. She follows a rigorous training routine propped up by a strict healthy diet.
Hareem Faqooq is known for her killer smile, flawless skin, and a perfectly toned body. Her workout routine consists usually of high intensity interval training (HIIT) , cardio and a strict diet regime. Known to put in a lot of hours of workout every day to stay in shape, Hareem is also a pilates girl.
Sana Fakhar is the unofficial brand ambassador of fitness in Pakistan entertainment industry . She is passionately dedicated to fitness and healthy food. Her super-fit and slim figure even post pregnancy sets a solid example of a dedicated workout regime to all mothers out there who are looking forward to lose weight. From Yoga to trekking to high intensity workouts to kickboxing, her gym pictures often make rounds of social media handles.
Mehar posh actor Danish Taimoor fitness routine includes physical activities at the gym and running 5 kms a day . He usually prefers a high protein diet and sleeps for atleast 8 hours a day. To stay fresh, he drink lots of water and keeps himself hydrated.
If you think only women love yoga, you are mistaken. Actor Aijaaz Aslam sticks to his yoga regimen regularly. He is not only known for his amazing acting skills but also his chiselled and well-toned body. He has a specific workout planned for everyday of the week He undergoes a hard-core workout routine which is a combination of Crossfit training and weight lifting .
