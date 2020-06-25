1 of 8
These couples are celebrities we just can't get enough of them. We've been following the love stories of celebrity couples since the invention of the silver screen, often turning into a fan frenzy. These celebrity pairs make us believe in true love. Here are our top picks of some celebrity couples to talk about….
Image Credit: Archive
2 of 8
The newly-weds Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly create a pairing that has undeniable chemistry and love. The two do not shy from sharing their love story and tit-bits from daily life on social media and we absolutely adore the two together.
Image Credit: Insta/sajalaly
3 of 8
Most loved couple of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui are enjoying a lot of success in their respective careers. They have had their share of heartaches before cupid played its role. But since they got together, they’ve been painting the town red. From joking around on red carpets to being by each other’s side on important occasions, they never shy away from sharing their love and support for each other.
Image Credit: Insta/zaranoorabbas.official
4 of 8
The sensational couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar tied the knot last year. After that Naimal bade adieu to her acting career and Hamza, who has spent almost a decade and a half in the entertainment industry, also announced he was quitting and embarking on a spiritual journey. From their lifestyle to their holidays, we are always excited to see their lives together through social media.
Image Credit: Insta/realhamzaaliabbasi
5 of 8
Star couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are accomplished actors who’ve shared chemistry on screen and off it. The couple leave no stone unturned to pamper one another and make each other feel special.
Image Credit: Insta/ayezakhan.ak
6 of 8
Fawad and Sadaf’s love story will make you believe in love! They have been with each other since they were 16. Fawad is a talented superstar who has won fame and praise not just in Pakistan but also throughout the world. Sadaf is a successful promising new designer.
Image Credit: Insta/fawadkhan81
7 of 8
Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are the Pakistani Industry’s new and upcoming fairy-tale couple. Both are rising stars on Pakistani TV; they’re talented, good looking and extremely hard working. Doting parents, they are often spotted on romantic dinner dates across the city, if not travelling the globe on mini adventures.
Image Credit: Intsa/muneeb_butt
8 of 8
Uniting two nations together, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Mailk make for a perfect sports power couple. The couple bridged cultures and countries and chose love over decades-old animosity. They’ve been together for a decade now and still going strong.
Image Credit: Archive