Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan (pictured), Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took to Twitter to celebrate their love for siblings this Rakshabandhan. Many opted for a virtual celebration this year due to the pandemic, but despite the distance they didn’t miss out on a chance to hail their siblings and the unconditional bond that they share. Here’s a look at how famous stars are spending this year’s Indian festival that celebrates the unconditional love between a brother and a sister…
Image Credit: Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan: The Bollywood legend, who was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai after recovering from COVID-19, took to Twitter to wax lyrical about the importance of this Indian festival and how his son Abhishek Bachchan — still battling coronavirus in a Mumbai hospital— will virtually celebrate it. “And tomorrow when the little one shall in virtual distance and world as would Abhishek and Shweta due the pandemic , colour the wrist of Agastya in that string of eternal strength, then shall the festival in all its glory be celebrated .. all be it in keeping with the norms set by the authorities re., Covid!”
Image Credit: AFP
He also spoke of the importance of this festival with: “… and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother … a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .. Raksha Bandhan: ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever.” His daughter Shweta Bachchan kept it relatively simple and posted an image of her brother Abhishek with a message that she misses him terribly as he is away from home.
Image Credit: Instagram
A R Rahman: The Oscar winner posted a clip of his music composition that extolled the virtues of Rakshabandhan. “On this Raksha Bandhan, may we continue to love, respect and support our brothers and sisters. Here’s a song from back in the day,” he wrote.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti: In an emotionally-charged post, Rajput’s sister fondly remembered her brother — whom she lost on June 14 — and said that he would remain her pride forever. “Happy Rakshabandhan mere sweet sa baby [my sweet baby]. Bahut pyaar karts Sian hum aapko Jaan [I love you a lot my darling] aur hamesha karts rahenge [I will always love you],” Kirti posted.
Image Credit: Instagram
Akshay Kumar: The Bollywood superstar mixed business with pleasure this Rakshabandhan as he announced his new film with director Aandand L Rai entitled ‘Rakshabandhan’ and dedicated that film to his own sister Alka, with whom he shares a ‘special bond’.
Image Credit: Twitter
Varun Sharma: Comedian Varun Sharma took to Twitter to wish his sister Nilima Sharma on this auspicious day. “You mean the world to me,” tweeted Sharma.
Image Credit: Twitter
Ridhima Kapoor Sahni: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister posted a picture of her with her actor brother wishing him ‘Happy Rakhi’.
Image Credit: Instagram
Farah Khan: The director and top choreographer posted a picture of her triplets celebrating the festival. “No matter how hard you try, sisters r the friends you just can’t get rid of,” posted Khan.
Image Credit: Instagram
Angad Bedi: The actor, who plays Janhnvi Kapoor’s on-screen brother in the new film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, employed this day to softly plug his new film. “Thank you @JanhviKapoor for being the best on-screen sister and @nehabedi2 for tolerating me till date,” posted Bedi. He urged everyone to use this beautiful occasion to celebrate the bond of love, support and protection not just among siblings, but also between humans.
Image Credit: Instagram
Kunal Kemmu: The star of ‘Lootcase’ celebrated Rakshabandhan virtually and posted a picture of him with a rakhi on his wrist as his sister Karishma Khemmu looked at him dotingly.
Image Credit: Instagram
Soha Ali Khan: The actress posted a throwback picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan with a sweet message. "There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool!"
Image Credit: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra: The 'Quantico' star shared a picture from her wedding to Nick Jonas where her brother Siddharth Chopra is walking her down the aisle. “Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts,” wrote Chopra on her Instagram page.
Image Credit: Instagram
Varun Dhawan: The Bollywood actor expressed how much he missed his sisters this Rakshabandhan, but said that distancing himself from them also meant that he is protecting them. "Feels really odd not being able to see all my sisters this year but to love them and protect them means not seeing them ... so be it. Miss my sisters," tweeted Dhawan.
Image Credit: Twitter