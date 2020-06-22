1 of 9
The tragic loss of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has put the spotlight on mental health with many celebrities openly talking about it. Here’s what the Pakistani stars have been saying on their social media platforms.
Mahira Khan Pakistan's most influential actor took to her Twitter and shared : “Why have we made it cool to be ‘straight-up’? That isn’t honesty; it’s downright apathy! Be kind and proud. Wear it like a badge. Be kind. Be kind. Be kind. There is much more to people than they show. Be kind!”
Zara Noor Abbas, opened up about how people are judged by society: “You keep things to yourself as you are always thrown by what people will interpret it as. That fear is what makes you sulk deep into the darkness. So just before you make a judgement about someone, STOP and think about the inner battle that they are constantly fighting.”
Hamza Ali Abbasi also urged everyone to be kind to others, he tweeted, “Be kind to others, to your family, to the weak, to the poor. Give charity. Know that the real-life is about to start after the transition we call death. All peace comes from God.”
Marwa Hocane mourned Sushant’s death and wrote, ''It’s so important for all of us to be Kind, to be compassionate, to be polite. We all have a role to play in each other’s life. Let’s all have a big heart for one another. Let’s please be KIND!!!!!’’ #SushantSinghRajput RIP!
Armeena Khan posted on her instagram: Please try not to judge how someone is dealing with a pain you have never experienced. She commented next to her post: ''This post is dedicated to all those suffering from mental health illnesses and those who have sadly left us because life became too burdensome''.
Model and actor Amna Ilyas shared a strongly-worded tweet saying, ''If a person has fame and money doesn’t mean he is the happiest of all! One in four people in the world will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives. Please take care of people around you. #ShushantSinghRajput #RIP #Mentalhealth #depression''.
Anoushey Ashraf one of the first female VJ of Pakistan, model and actor had more to say about depression and tweeted : ''Something about the illness of #depression killing a person is far worse than anything else. There is a lack of understanding on mental health issues & even though some think this is an easy way out, imagine the torment in one’s mind to take this step. #ripsushant #suicide''
Actor, writer and choreographer Osman Khalid Butt highlighted on how important it was to listen if someone is talking about their mental health issues. He tweeted : ''When someone is brave enough to talk to you about their mental health issues, their battle with depression & anxiety, 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘯 to them. Really listen. You can help beyond the performative 'it'll get better.' Here's how''. He added a link to an article on Help Someone with Depression –Helpguide.org
