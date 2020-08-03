1 of 13
Alaya Furniturewala, also known as Alaya F made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan.
Alaya is the daughter of Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala and actress Pooja Bedi. Her maternal grandparents are veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late dancer Protima Bedi. Here we present a collection of photos recently posted by the actress on her facebook page:
Threw on a dress and pulled out my tripod and turned the timer on😅 Thank you for this gorgeous dress #houseofmasaba #masabagupta!♥️
Tbh I was just scared the camera would fall on my face😂
I was craving a pretzel so I tried to become one😂
It looks cool as a pose in a photo but I really do need to stop slouching🤷🏻♀️
Happy Monday!♥️, she wrote while posting this photo
Sugar free ice cream & Alaya : A love story 😂♥️
Sooo excited to be on the cover of Brides Today India!💃🏻♥️
An artwork I had made for ELLE India, “A Brave New World.” One day before Mother’s Day, I dedicate this one to all the moms out there♥️
Happy Friday! Hope all of you are staying sane and happy and taking care of yourselves and your mental and physical health♥️
I’m telling you.. I see golden hour light and I HAVE to do a mini photo shoot 😂🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
As calm as he looks now, this horse was very scary and was 2 seconds away from biting me at all given times😂
