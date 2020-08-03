1 of 9
Eid Al Adha celebrations have been muted this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean stars are keeping the glamour quotient low too. In Pakistan, there was glitz and glamour even as things were kept low key; celebrities spent time with their families, finding joy in the little things.
‘Suno Chanda’ actress Iqra Aziz posted a picture with her husband, Yasir Hussain, on the festive occasion. Celebrating their very first Eid Al Azha together as a married couple, Aziz wore a beautiful traditional light pink outfit. She captioned the happy picture: "Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak♥️ May Allah keep us All safe and Happy.”
One of the most loved celebrity couples of 2020, ‘Sabaat’ actress Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, celebrated their first Eid together. Khan wished everyone “Eid Mubarak” alongside a photo of the happy couple. Celebrities opted to celebrate Eid quietly at home this year.
Actress, model, singer and painter Ayesha Omar spent her Eid with her mother – after two decades. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her mother: “My Mama is in town for Eid. Besssssst Eidi ever. No topping this,” she wrote.
‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ actress Ayeza Khan and ‘Deewangi’ actor Danish Taimoor shared a shot of their family flanked by thier young children, all in white. The actress posted on Insta : “Eid Mubarak everyone ❤️.”
Continuing with the pastel theme, 'Teefa' actress Maya Ali managed to look perfect on Eid and wrote to her fans: 'بڑی عید مبارک۔۔🐐🐐'
'Ishqiya' actress Hania Amir posted a picture with her family looking super happy and beautiful, donning a red outfit on Eid alongside her brother wrote: "The struggle to get jahnzeb bhai in the picture was real. Eid Mubarak 🌹."
Friends are forever, cousins are for life! The Sheikhs and the Sabzwaris celebrate Eid 2020.
British Pakistani actress Kubra Khan was a vision in her classic white attire. She wrote: “Please appreciate the invisible glass in my hand. Also, Eid Mubarak ✨”
