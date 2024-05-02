Jason Derulo's concert, which was part of the inaugural edition of the EarthSoul Festival, scheduled to kick off at the Coca Cola Arena on May 4, has been postponed to June 15 due to inclement weather and safety concerns, organisers said.

Jason Derulo, the singer behind hits including ‘Want To Want Me’ and ‘Savage Love’, was scheduled to kick off the eco-conscious festival this weekend. But in a video message, the singer promised to return to perform in the UAE this June.

Tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates.

Derulo, who burst into our collective pop consciousness with his song “Whatcha Say” in 2009, was one of the main attractions of the music festival aimed at promoting sustainability and eco-awareness.

The festival will contine to boast a diverse line-up of artists, each bringing their talents, commitment to sustainability and perspectives to the festival.

From Pakistani sensation Shae Gill to Emirati Soul singer Arqam, and rising star Celinedee Matahari, the line-up in June will captivate audiences and drive home the festival’s message of environmental consciousness.

EarthSoul Festival, organised by Orbit Events, is aimed at addressing pressing environmental issues, with a focus on planet and marine conservation and sustainability.