The late actor’s sister has urged the Indian PM to investigate the case further

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Twitter

With the Sushant Singh Rajput case taking a new turn almost daily, the latest development involves the late actor’s sister who has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to see justice.

Posting a short note on her Instagram account, Shweta Singh Kirti urged Modi to look into the actor’s suicide further, following appeals from fans and family members for the case to be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now,” wrote Kirti. “My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in sanitised way and no evidence are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.”

Continuing further, Kirti wrote: “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost,” as she tagged the Indian Prime Minister on Instagram, using the term Satyameva Jayate or Truth Shall Prevail, the same words that the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty used when issuing her brief statement following the First Information Report or FIR filed against her by Rajput’s family.

On July 31, Kirti has posted a picture of a white board that she claimed were goals penned by her brother.

“Bhai’s [Brother’s] White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead,” posted Kirti.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, with the police ruling out foul play in his death.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

A few days ago, Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Chakraborty in Patna, Bihar, stating that she allegedly blackmailed his son and transferred funds from Rajput’s account. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering over transactions worth Rs15 crore related to the suicide of Rajput under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram.com/rhea_chakraborty/

Meanwhile, a close friend of Rajput has claimed he is being pressured to give a statement against the late actor’s girlfriend.