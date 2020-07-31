Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Instagram.com/sushantsinghrajput

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering over transactions worth Rs150 million (Dh7 million) related to the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A top ED source said that it has registered a criminal case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The development comes amid the complaint of K.K. Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput to Bihar Police against actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The ED on Thursday sought details of the FIR registered against Chakraborty by the Bihar Police and the details of two companies owned by Rajput and Chakraborty's family from the banks.

The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the Vividrage Rhealityx, in which she is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, the source added.

Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son.

Rajput and Chakraborty were in a relationship before the actor's death. His father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Rajput's family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

Rajput's first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar's Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh, said the FIR has been filed after the family overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.

Earlier, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra on Friday demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation into the suicide.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that since the misappropriation (of funds) and money laundering angle has emerged, the ED can register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to take the probe ahead.

“There is a huge public sentiment about handing over the case to the CBI, but looking at the reluctance of the state government, at least the ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out,” said Fadnavis.

He said that in order to cover all aspects and give justice to the late actor, the probe must be taken over by the CBI which can conduct a holistic investigation into all aspects.

Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande has also sought a CBI probe, but the late actor’s former companion Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court demanding that the case registered against her by Bihar Police should be transferred to Mumbai Police.