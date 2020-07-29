Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

The family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in an apparent suicide, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Patna police accusing his partner Rhea Chakraborty of alleged abetment to suicide, cheating and other charges.

This comes as Mumbai police, which is already investigating the case, has interrogated more than 40 people, including noted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer and director Mahesh Bhatt.

A team from Patna police has reached Mumbai to carry out the investigations based on Rajput’s father K.K. Singh’s allegations. The main allegations are that Chakraborty transferred Rs 15 crores (Dh7.5 million) from Rajput’s account in one year, Rajput’s credit cards and bank accounts are run by Rhea and her family. Chakraborty, who was in a live in relationship with Rajput, left his home with cash and jewellery that belonged to him on June 8.

The most serious charge is that Chakraborty was in possession of Rajput’s medical records and was allegedly blackmailing him.

Rhea Chakraborty has not commented on the allegations in the FIR.

A member of the Rajput family told Gulf News that they had moved the Patna police because they were disappointed with the Mumbai police probe so far. The family member made a significant charge that they did not believe that Rajput was suffering from clinical depression as publicly claimed by Bollywood insiders.

The family member also made the point that jurisdiction should be a factor in finding out what actually happened to Rajput.

Chakraborty has meanwhile retained a criminal lawyer as the clamour for her arrest reaches a crescendo. Rajput’s death has seen a social media campaign asking for a CBI investigative into his death. The death has also sparked an ugly debate about how Bollywood insiders from famous families persecute newcomers.

A number of allegations have been made by actor Kangana Ranaut, who started the debate about Bollywood nepotism and particularly blamed director Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Even since Rajput’s death, Johar’s social media has gone dark. The director last posted a tribute to Rajput, which drew a lot of flak.

Johar is apparently shocked by the amount of abuse he has been getting and the lack of public support from A list actors he has worked with.