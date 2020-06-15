1 of 11
Sushant Singh Rajput's select colleagues and family gathered at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on June 15 to bid farewell to the actor.
An ambulance carried Rajput from Mumbai’s Cooper hospital to the cremation ground. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, only a gathering of 20 people including his family was allowed by the police to attend the funeral.
Rajput’s family had earlier reached Mumbai from Patna to perform his last rites.
The muted funeral, due to coronavirus restrictions, saw limited stars including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra participate.
Rao had worked with Rajput in 'Kai Po Che!' and 'Raabta'. The latter film was produced by Dinesh Vijan, who was also in attendance.
Director Abhishek Kapoor, who gave Rajput his Bollywood break with 'Kai Po Che!' in 2013, also took part in the funeral. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be Singh's girlfriend, was also spotted. Producer Ekta Kapoor, who worked with Rajput on hit TV series, also bid goodbye to the actor.
The late actor’s ‘Chhichhore’ co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin were also present at his funeral.
While high-profile Bollywood stars were absent, actors like Randeep Hooda and Varun Sharma paid their last respects. 'Sonchiriya' director Abhishek Chaubey also attended the funeral. All were seen wearing masks and gloves.
Actor Vivek Oberoi also endured the rains to pay his last respects to Rajput.
Singh's death has triggered a heated debate on how clannish Bollywood remains. Ranaut even posted a video calling out Bollywood's dark forces that promote industry kids rather than outsiders and real talents.
Rajput, who was found dead at his home hanging on his ceiling, has also re-ignited the debate on mental health issues. The tragedy has also shone the spotlight on how brutal and isolated the world of celebrity remains. The narrative that seems to be popular is that Rajput was being unofficially boycotted by Bollywood bigwigs and his due was never given to to the outsider.
