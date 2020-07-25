1 of 11
As ‘Dil Bechara’ had its digital premiere on July 24, Bollywood bigwigs came out to support Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film that released following his suicide on June 14.
Leading the tributes was his co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who posted a special message for Rajput on Instagram. Referring to the late actor as Manny, his screen name in the film, Sanghi wrote: “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra (Mukesh Chhabra, ‘Dil Bechara’s director) so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair.”
The 23-year-old actress further stated: “Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay. Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone.”
Rajput’s ‘Sonchiriya’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar also paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram. “It breaks my heart saying this... Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever... This one for #SushantSinghRajput.”
Actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in Bollywood in ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Rajput, also paid tribute to the late actor, while posting a picture of her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, with Rajput from ‘Dil Bechara’. Saif has a cameo in the Disney+ Hotstar release. “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common… #DilBechara”
Taapsee Pannu also posted screenshots of ‘Dil Bechara’ on her Instagram stories to promote the film, while posting quotes by Rajput and praising the film director, Mukesh Chhabra.
Actress Swara Bhasker also encouraged people to watch ‘Dil Bechara’, posting on her Instagram stories that the film should be about spreading love and positivity and “not about people and their vendetta”. The comment was a dig at Bhasker and Pannu being dragged into the nepotism debate post Rajput’s death by actress Kangana Ranaut, who has accused the two stars of being complacent in outsiders being boycotted from plum projects in Bollywood.
Rajkummar Rao (left), who was Rajput’s co-star in his debut film, ‘Kai Po Che!’ (pictured), also supported the endeavor on social media. “Let’s all watch it together, same time, different places but as one audience in whole. This one for our #Sushant.”
Meanwhile, actor Riteish Deshmukh was all about positivity as he also supported the film, posting on Twitter: “As promised - I am ready with my popcorn .. watching #DilBechara. Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky.”
Actress Genelia Deshmukh took to Twitter to simply post: “SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle.” ‘Dil Bechara’ is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, which was adapted from novelist John Green’s 2012 bestseller of the same name.
However, all eyes were on Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend at the time of death, who posted a tribute as well to the late star, while admitting it was going to be painful to watch the late actor on screen, ahead of its release. “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me , I know you are .... I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us.”
