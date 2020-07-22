1 of 9
It’s been a tough year for Bollywood with delayed film releases and shoots because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the loss of members such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. But there is some good news for cinema lovers. There’s a new generation of movie stars on the way. Here’s a look at actors debuting this year. We wish them good luck.
On the top of our list is ‘Dil Bechara’ actress Sanjana Sanghi, who plays leading lady to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Before she makes her debut in a leading role, she had a cameo in three major box-office successes: ‘Rockstar’, ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’. ‘Dil Bechara’, a star-crossed romance, will be Bollywood’s answer to the Hollywood drama ‘The Fault In Our Stars’. ‘Dil Bechara’ will release on streaming site Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, like several beauty queens before her, has decided to make her Bollywood debut. She’s starring in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj, which is slated to hit screens this year. The beauty queen will play the role of Prithviraj's love interest, Sanyogita, in the period drama.
Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, was recently named ‘the face of Lakmè’. Her next career move will be a Bollywood stint alongside Aayush Sharma in film “Kwatha”. The adventure movie is based on real-life instances faced by the Indian Army. Details of Isabelle's role are kept under wraps as of now.
Sharvari Wagh will be playing the role of con artist Babli opposite ‘Gully Boy’s MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming sequel to its earlier classic film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a reboot of the much-appreciated ‘Bunty aur Babli’ that was released in the year 2005 with Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles.
Karan Johar is infamous for promoting nepotism seems to have been on the mend by giving a popular TV star a break in Dharma productions’ 'Dostana 2'. TV actor Lakshya, Aka Laksh Lalwani of 'Porus' fame, has bagged a role in the most anticipated sequel of a much-loved film ‘Dostana’, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. He will be starring alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Television star Krystle D’Souza is all set to make a splash in Bollywood this year with Rumi Jafry’s 'Chehre', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. A popular face on the small screen, she has appeared in multiple television shows with ALT Balaji productions.
Suniel Shetty’s son and actress Athiya Shetty's brother, Ahan Shetty begins his journey into Bollywood with a film titled 'Tadap' opposite Tara Sutaria. It is a remake of the Telugu hit action drama 'RX 100'. The cast and crew of the film shot for a while before the lockdown. The final date for the release of this film has not been announced.
South Indian actress Shalini Pandey will make her Bollywood debut with YRF’s 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. She made a name for herself right after her first Telugu romantic drama 'Arjun Reddy'. 'Kabir Singh', one of the most controversial bollywood movies of 2019, was a remake of this film. She will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, of ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’ fame.
