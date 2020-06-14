1 of 10
Bollywood actor Sushant Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14 by hanging from his ceiling in his Mumbai home, managed to make his mark through a series of poignant films.
News of Rajput’s death comes a week after his former manager Disha Salin also died in what is being termed a suicide, according to reports. Accounts claim Salin fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai. Rajput had also posted condolences via his Instagram story, stating he was “devastated” by the loss.
Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.
His career was short-lived, but laden with stirring films. He burst into the Bollywood scene after his stint with successful shows on Hindi television, but it was Kai Po Che that made him an instant sensation. His turn as the young man grappling with quarter life crisis resonated with movie buffs across India.
He was the kind of actor who believed in immersing himself in every role. The dedication that he showed towards playing a cricketer in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Detective Bymokesh Bakshi reveals his depth as an actor.
Singh Rajput was a self-made star who was a perfect antidote to the nepotism charge plaguing Bollywood.
The Patna-born outsider was a young actor who made it through merit alone. He didn’t have powerful industry connections, nor was he born into an acting dynasty, but rather chose to make a mark through a clutch of meaningful films. His career catalogue is lean but rich with content-driven films.
Instead of being prolific and acting in myriad projects, Rajput belonged to the new breed of actors who believed in quality than quantity.
Apart from a few creative misfires like his recent Netflix film 'Drive' and re-incarnation drama 'Raabta', the actor has always shone in lead hero roles.
According to reports, the award-winning actor was found hanging from his ceiling in his Bandra residence in Mumbai.
