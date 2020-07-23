1 of 9
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a change in lifestyle – for everyone, including celebrities. To stay amused – and be rid of boredom – this ‘quarantine experience’ has led to other endeavours such as cooking, cleaning and even working out at home. It has also meant a lot of reminiscing however; thoughts of pre-coronavirus times. Here’s a look at what celebs seem to be missing the most these days.
Image Credit: Archive
‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh has shared a selfie to underline the fact that he is missing the outdoors. In the Insta-shot, the actor is on the beach, wearing a sleeveless T, sunglasses and a baseball cap. "I love my sofa...par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na [but there should be one 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie] ," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.
Image Credit: Insta/ranveersingh
Sunny Leone misses her gym. Really. She shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where is seen working out on a stationary cycle. "All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID," she captioned the video.
Image Credit: Insta/ sunnyleone
‘Stree’ actor Rajkummar Rao is itching to act. He posted a photo of himself leaning casually against a mirror. “Me and my Reflection, waiting for my directors to say ACTION,” he captioned the image.
Image Credit: Insta/rajkummar_rao
Vicky Kaushal took to social media and expressed that he was missing his workout sessions. The ‘Raazi’ star shared a throwback picture of man and machine. “I miss machines. #majormissingmonday,” he wrote alongside the image.
Image Credit: Insta/vickykaushal09
It’s been a while since we’ve hung out with friends. Movie major Kareena Kapoor-Khan can relate.She posted this uber cool picture of her ‘girl gang’ and included a shout out. ''Can’t deal with being away from my girl gang,” wrote Kareena. She stars within the picture with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika and Amrita Arora.
Image Credit: Intsa/kareenakapoorkhan
Dreaming of the sun, sand and sea is ‘Dream Girl’ actor Nushrat Bharucha. In her recent Instagram posts, she is seen posing prettily against some palms. She captioned the post, "Smell the sea & feel the sky, let your soul & spirits fly ❤️"
Image Credit: Insta/nushratlove
Ananya Panday is missing her BFF Suhana Khan and the outdoors dearly. She shared an emotional post and wished her on her 20th birthday: ''The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! 🥺🥺🥺 happy 20th bday Sue 😨🥳 but u will be my little baby forever ❤️''.
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday
Kajol wants to dress up. At a time when we have to hide our smiles behind a mask, she – like so many of us – is thinking of a simpler time. Kajol, the original ‘Dulhania’ put up a photo of a time when dolling up was a given. She captioned the look: ''Flashback to when we dressed up to go out....😂😂😂 #Lookingback'.'
Image Credit: Insta/kajol