News that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his family members have contracted COVID-19 has shocked Indians — whether they’re movie buffs or not. Son Abhishek, his wife, actress and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aradhya also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to hospital in Mumbai, with the younger Bachchan reassuring fans that they’re both fine. “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic,” Abhishek had tweeted.
This hasn’t stopped fans of Amitabh from worrying about his health and well-being. The ‘Sholay’ star, at the age of 77, is at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.
Many fans of Amitabh and his family have taken to organising ‘pujas’ (prayers) in India and across the world, to bid the star good health and a quick recovery. Here are some of the events held in the film icon's honour.
People offer prayers to Lord Shiva for the recovery of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Amitabh is a particularly beloved actor in India, having starred in more than 200 movies, some of which have become an intrinsic part of Indian pop culture.
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform a 'havan' for his speedy recovery in Kolkata. In the West Bengal city, there is even a temple dedicated to the actor, which doubles as a museum. Every year on his birthday, October 11, the actor's favourite food is offered as 'prasad'.
Fans of Amitabh perform a 'havan' in Mumbai. According to reports, four of the star's bungalows in Mumbai have been sealed as a precaution.
Fans in Bhopal pray for the star at a temple. Amitabh made his acting debut in the 1969 film 'Saat Hindustani'. He is well known for his roles in movies such as 'Zanjeer' (1973), 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977), 'Agneepath' (1990) and 'Black' (2005), among others.
Priests and fans pray for Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan. The veteran star is also popular for hosting the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
Members of the All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association worship Lord Shiva as they pray for the actor's health. In India, many actors have fan clubs that offer prayers, donations and host events on their birthdays. These fans also celebrate their cine idol's movie releases, often setting up billboards outside cinemas and planning elaborate festivities for the occasion.
