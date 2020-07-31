In a new development, a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput has claimed he is being pressured to give a statement against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
According to Hindustan Times and Times Now, Siddharth Pithani wrote an email to Mumbai Police saying he had received at least three phone calls from Rajput’s family. They allegedly told Pithani to give a statement against Chakraborty regarding her expenses while she lived with Rajput at his home.
“I received conference phone calls from the family members of Sushant Singh. Mr OP Singh and Meetu Singh and an unknown number on July 22 and they asked me questions regarding Rhea Chakraborty and her expenses during her stay at Mount Blanc with Sushant,” read the email, as per news agency ANI.
“I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of,” added the email.
Rajput’s father KK Singh has lodged an FIR against Chakraborty in Patna. Pithani’s email is reportedly part of Chakraborty’s petition filed in the Supreme Court to have the investigation transferred to Mumbai.