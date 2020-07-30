Actress isn’t impressed with the handling of the late actor’s case

Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims that the Mumbai Police are doing a shoddy job at handling Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

She is convinced that fans of Rajput would soon take to the streets to demand justice for the actor who was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.

In a series of tweets posted by her team, Ranaut has made her displeasure known.

“Mumbai Police has let down whole nation, they are beating around the bush and still haven’t taken Kangana’s statement either. Shame on @Mumbai Police for protecting murderers #IndiaForSushant,” tweeted Ranaut’s team.

Rajput’s death has galvanised a section of Bollywood, especially Ranaut, to talk about how gangs in Bollywood promote a toxic working culture, sabotage careers of talents and drive them to take extreme steps.

The Indian National Award-winning actress, in a televised interview, named and shamed top Bollywood’s powerful producers for deliberately sabotaging Rajput’s career and pushing him towards suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

Rajput’s case took a dramatic twist when the actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing six people including actress and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to the late actor’s suicide.

But Ranaut and her team believes that Chakraborty was just a scapegoat and is being used as a tool to cover up for a bigger crime by Bollywood power brokers.

Ranaut believes that there is a set of Bollywood heavyweights who make it their business to promote monopoly and nepotism.