Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims that the Mumbai Police are doing a shoddy job at handling Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
She is convinced that fans of Rajput would soon take to the streets to demand justice for the actor who was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14.
See also
- Eid Al Adha 2020: Check out concerts, family fun and more across UAE
- Emmys 2020: Biggest snubs and surprises from the nominations
- Dusting off the past: London's Natural History Museum prepares to re-open
- #ChallengeAccepted: From Bollywood to Hollywood celebrities share their black-and-white pictures on Insta to show support for each other
In a series of tweets posted by her team, Ranaut has made her displeasure known.
“Mumbai Police has let down whole nation, they are beating around the bush and still haven’t taken Kangana’s statement either. Shame on @Mumbai Police for protecting murderers #IndiaForSushant,” tweeted Ranaut’s team.
Rajput’s death has galvanised a section of Bollywood, especially Ranaut, to talk about how gangs in Bollywood promote a toxic working culture, sabotage careers of talents and drive them to take extreme steps.
The Indian National Award-winning actress, in a televised interview, named and shamed top Bollywood’s powerful producers for deliberately sabotaging Rajput’s career and pushing him towards suicide.
Rajput’s case took a dramatic twist when the actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing six people including actress and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to the late actor’s suicide.
But Ranaut and her team believes that Chakraborty was just a scapegoat and is being used as a tool to cover up for a bigger crime by Bollywood power brokers.
Ranaut believes that there is a set of Bollywood heavyweights who make it their business to promote monopoly and nepotism.
“Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Sushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ? #JusticeforSushantSingRajput,” she responded in a tweet when one of her followers asked her take on the matter.