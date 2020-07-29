1 of 12
Recently Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have taken to posting their Black and White selfies and pictures. It is believed that women are backing each other around the world as part of women empowerment. A lot of Bollywood and Hollywood stars have been taking up the black-and-white picture challenge on Instagram, and tagging others. The challenage in a show of solidarity, and a good way to divert attention from the ongoing crisis.
Image Credit: Archive
2 of 12
Tara Sutaria wrote with her click, "Challenge accepted @mira.kapoor 🖤."
Image Credit:
3 of 12
Actress Ananya Pandey was nominated by friend, Vogue fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. She wrote: ' ❤️ challenge accepted ❤️ @anaitashroffadajania'.
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday
4 of 12
One of the talented faces of Bollywood, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress Bhumi Pednekar accepted the challenege and left us impressed with black and white picture. She posted on her insta: Love,Support,Be kind & Fly High 💓#ChallengeAccepted
Image Credit: Insta/bhumipednekar
5 of 12
Sharing a picture with the hashtag ‘#ChallengeAccepted’, Sara Ali Khan also took the challenge.
Image Credit: Insta/saraalikhan95
6 of 12
Katrina Kaif too, took to Instagram “#challengeaccepted @anaitashroffadajania so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me,” read her caption, tagging Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and her sister, Isabelle Kaif, among others.
Image Credit: Insta/katrinakaif
7 of 12
Jennifer Aniston, who recently created an Instagram account in October, shared a glamorous monochromatic picture of herself in an oversized denim shirt and shorts,. She began her note, Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀ ⠀ And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other! 👩🏽🤝👩🏻👩🏻🤝👩🏼👭🏽👩🏿🤝👩🏼❤️
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferaniston
8 of 12
Pregnant american actress Hilaria Baldwin posted a picture of a Yoga pose, demonstrating balance in life. She wrote: #challengeaccepted and thank you to all those who wrote to me 🖤! I’m not going to name anyone...instead of doing dms to individuals...I nominate all of you because you are fierce and strong, powerful and inspiring. Women...we are better together! Sending so much love 🖤🤍🖤🤍 may you all feel special and so, so magnificent (hows that for a love shout out 😂🤍🖤??) #womensupportingwomen pps...I miss my waist 😂❤️❤️
Image Credit: Insta/hilariabaldwin
9 of 12
Ivanka Trump posted with a throwback pregnancy selfie: #ChallengeAccepted. Gratitude for the sisterhood – the women who have held me up and pushed me forward! ❤️ Each day brings countless opportunities, large and small, to spread light and uplift those around us. Let’s be kind to each other. Let’s choose to love, support and strengthen one another. We are ALL mothers — we each bring something unique and beautiful into this world. Let’s ❤️each other. I challenge all of my followers to lead with love. You create the future as you live. #womensupportingwomen
Image Credit: Insta/ivankatrump
10 of 12
Kourtney Kardashian also shared a stunning photo to her story on the photo sharing platform and posted. ''women supporting women 🖤🤍#challengeaccepted''.
Image Credit: Insta/kourtneykardash
11 of 12
Viola Davis rocked a pair of sunglasses when accepting the challenge and shared an adorable picture with the caption: Verified #ChallengeAccepted. Love you @michellewilliams and @gabrielamclain! 🤜🏿🤜🏿❤
Image Credit: insta/violadavis
12 of 12
Echoing the same 'Stranger Things' British actress Millie Bobby brown posted: 'challenge accepted @pixielott and I nominate this amazing woman... @mariahcarey #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen'.
Image Credit: Insta/milliebobbybrown