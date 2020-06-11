1 of 10
With the Black Lives Movement gathering steam across the US in wake of the George Floyd protests, Kangana Ranaut and Abhay Deol are the latest stars who have slammed the hypocrisy in Bollywood that has seen big names speak out against racism, yet lend their name and fame to products that equate fairness to beauty. Yet, even as the list remains long, there are those celebrities who continue to stand by their principles while pushing against the tide. Here’s a look at few across Bollywood, Pakistan and Hollywood.
Kangana Ranaut: The actress took a dig at Bollywood celebrities who came out to protest against the killing of George Floyd and lending their voice to the Black Lives Matter movement, but still lent their name to endorse fairness creams. In an interview with the BBC over the weekend, Ranaut said: “These people, especially the Indian celebrities, the successful ones, certainly I am the exception, they have been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter. How dare they? Why is no one asking them? What about these million dollar deals that they have been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come now suddenly black lives matter?” she asked. A video clip of the interview has been shared on the actress’s official Instagram page.
Emma Watson: Following backlash of lending her name to a product that promotes fairness creams, in 2016, the Harry Potter issued a statement saying she would no longer endorse products which “do not always reflect the diverse beauty of all women.
Mahira Khan: The Pakistani actress took to social media when questioned whether she would endorse fairness products. Khan clearly stated: “Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product. When she was further questioned whether celebrities who have apologised for their ignorance should still be used as examples in bad light, Khan responded: “No they should not be used as examples in a bad light. We are quick to cancel, not to converse.”
Abhay Deol: The actor, who’s been a long-standing critic of skin brightening creams, also took to his Instagram recently to wade into the debate ever since the Black Lives Matter protests have seen some Bollywood stars get called out. “Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril. #migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter”
Nandita Das: To counter the lust for fair skin in India, the international star and filmmaker attached her name to the ‘Dark Is Beautiful’ campaign in 2009, which provided a forum for people to share their personal stories of skin colour bias. In her blog, ‘When Fair is Lovely’ the actress further wrote: “I am shocked to see the rise in the number of fairness creams, dark actresses looking paler and paler with every film and magazines, hoardings, films and advertisements showing only fair women.”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: In 2017, the ‘Ghoomketu’ actor spoke about facing bias in Bollywood over his his dark complexion in a chat with Hindustan Times, while taking a dig at celebrities endorsing fairness creams. “So much of fairness cream is consumed in our society, and it’s being promoted by well-off, responsible, and knowledgeable people. I think unko sharm aani chahiye (they should be ashamed of themselves),” said the actor. He further added: “You’re promoting fairness creams in a country where 90 per cent of the people are brown-skinned. You’re giving them an inferiority complex; they’re unable to feel confident about themselves.”
Randeep Hooda: The ‘Extraction’ star has also spoken up about the prevalence of fairness creams in India. In an interview with the Hindustan Times the actor called it “a colonial hangover to be fair”. He further added: “India, as a country, has an obsession with fairness, whereas the entire world is lying under the sun and getting a tan. I think men should be tall, dark and handsome and not tall, fair and handsome.”
Swara Bhasker: Back in 2015, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star was approached to endorse a fairness product, but she turned it down. In an interview with Times of India, the actress was quoted as saying: “This fair skin obsession has to be discouraged. It’s so regressive and problematic to put a value, negative or positive to skin colour. It’s actually the seeds of racism and it only promotes low self-esteem. For me, I believe in loving yourself just the way you are. Dusky, dark or wheatish, you are perfect, all I want to tell the girls is don’t change?”
Sai Pallavi: The South Indian star has been very vocal about her refusal to endorse fairness creams. The ‘Premam’ star was reportedly offered Rs20 million to lend her name to a popular Indian brand, but she turned it down saying it was against her principles.
