They’re rich and famous. They’re worth multi-million dollars. Yet, instead of living in a world of extravagance, they defy expectations by choosing a more normal way of life. These fairly famous people serve as a reminder that even the most basic of homes can provide great happiness. Here’s a look at some rich people who have embraced simplicity, living in rather modest homes:
Image Credit: Supplied
Blake Lively(35) and Ryan Reynolds(46): Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for their refreshing simplicity. Despite having a high combined net worth of millions, their principal abode is still a tranquil home in upstate New York. They have spent the majority of their time at their modest house in New York's Pound Ridge area since they bought it in 2012.
Image Credit: insta/blakelively
Elon Musk(52): Musk is said to be worth $238 billion, therefore it might surprise you to learn that he spent only $49,500 on a little house. The CEO of Tesla, Space X and Space X, has stated that he doesn't have a primary residence, but the house he stays in most frequently is a modest home in South Texas's Boca Chica Village, which he chose since it is close to SpaceX's launch pad. A 375 square foot prefab home built by the Las Vegas business Boxabl cost Elon close to $50,000. The 'Casita' features a bedroom, full bathroom, living room, and kitchen. It also makes the claim that it is wind, water, insect, and mildew resistant.
Image Credit: AP
Elijah Wood(42): He made the decision to go to Austin, Texas, where he now dwells in a Victorian home that has been restored. Woods traded in his opulent Santa Monica mansion for a house in Texas that he paid more than $500,000 for. When compared to Woods' financial stock, it's not much.
Image Credit: insta/elijahwoodswe
Elliot Page(36): The actor known for both his screen prowess and commitment to social justice, once called a beautiful two-bedroom Studio City house his home from 2011 until 2014. The cozy home, which Page apparently purchased for less than $1 million, was a reflection of his modest demeanour, according to Star Insider. They later upgraded to a more expensive Hollywood Hills bungalow, but even it is still small when compared to her overall net worth.
Image Credit: insta/elliotpage
Matthew McConaughey(53): The charismatic actor known for his laid-back persona, found contentment in simplicity. During his bachelor days, he resided in an Airstream trailer, happily parked along the scenic California coast. While he has now upgraded to a home in Austin, Texas, to accommodate his growing family, McConaughey continues to hold onto his beloved Airstream. He firmly believes in the relaxing ambiance provided by small spaces and the inherent freedom that comes with limited choices.
Image Credit: insta/officiallymcconaughey
Robert Pattinson(37): The Twilight actor, chose a modest ranch-style home in Hollywood after splitting from Kristen Stewart. Pattinson's decision demonstrated his desire for modesty despite an estimated net worth of $25 million then. Even now, with a net worth that could surpass $100 million, Pattinson prefers to live simply. He’s known to shun the maximalist philosophy of life, in contrast to the Kardashians.
Image Credit: insta/ official_robertpattinson
Jennifer Lawrence(32): One of the Hollywood's top celebrities, started her ascent to fame while staying in a humble apartment in Los Angeles. Her prior residence, which she bought for less than a million dollars, demonstrated her grounded personality in the face of Los Angeles's rising home costs. Although she later relocated to a little more opulent home in the same city, her early decision typifies her practical personality.
Image Credit: insta/jenniferlawrence_
Brooke Shields(58): In sharp contrast to her flashy and glamorous reputation in the industry, Brooke Shields's home in the Hamptons is small and remarkably austere. The Blue Lagoon actress’s house was still pricey because of its location, but it is more like a typical family home and lacks the customary luxuries. It isn't a gilded cage.
Image Credit: insta/brookeshields
Keira Knightley, 38: Although Keira Knightley is a well-known face in Hollywood, husband James Righton and the actor continue to reside in a typical London townhouse. The five-bedroom home is located in Canonbury's exclusive neighbourhood.
Image Credit: insta/ keiraknightleyofficiall