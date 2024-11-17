Herzog's office announced Saturday that he won't attend the summit, citing "security considerations," without elaborating. Israel's ministers of environmental protection, energy and transportation are all attending COP29. Azerbaijan's government-funded Caliber news website said diplomatic talks to try to persuade Turkey to lift the flight ban on Herzog's plane yielded no result.

Erdogan is due to arrive in Brazil on Sunday for the Group of 20 summit, where he's expected to call on other leaders to impose an arms embargo against Israel, once a close military ally of Turkey. He has embraced Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, and is seeking to pressure Israel to halt strikes on the Palestinian militant group in retaliation for the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack that killed some 1,200 people.