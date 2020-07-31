Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has told the Supreme Court that she has been falsely implicated in the FIR registered against her in Bihar by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father.

Rajput’s suicide case took a dramatic turn recently after his father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

The actress, who on Wednesday had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai, told the apex court that she also received many death and rape threats and that she is in deep trauma due to the loss of Rajput, which has multiplied further due to the constant media glare the case has been receiving.

Chakraborty informed the top court that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput until June 8. She claimed that Rajput had been suffering from depression for some time and was on anti depressants.

“In peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed by at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh,” Chakraborty said in her plea.

“He committed suicide on the morning of June 14 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself. The petitioner was summoned and she had visited the Bandra police station on various occasions and her statement was recorded under Section 175 of CrPC.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram.com/rhea_chakraborty/

“The petitioner has filed a complaint at Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient, if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai,” the plea said.

Speaking to IANS earlier, Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where the investigation in connection to the actor’s death was already in progress.