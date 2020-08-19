Trouble began when Shah seemed to suggest that she was a ‘half-educated starlet’

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: AFP

While Bollywood fans are rejoicing about the CBI intervention in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, there’s another bitter battle being fought on the sidelines.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been on Kangana Ranaut’s radar ever since he made a string of scathing remarks against her.

Trouble began when Shah was asked in a television interview about his opinion on the media coverage of Rajput’s death and the media circus that followed.

Shah, in his signature abrasive style, expressed his disappointment and without taking her name claimed that nobody was interested in the opinions of a ‘half-educated starlet’.

Naseeruddin Shah. Image Credit: IANS

Ranaut has been at the forefront campaigning for CBI intervention in Rajput’s case and has publicly declared that gangs of Bollywood had tried to scuttle Rajput’s career. His throwaway remark did not escape the hawkish gaze of Ranaut’s Twitter team.

No sooner had the interview aired, Ranaut’s gang hit back at Shah. While the actress isn’t on Twitter, her team is always robustly posting on her behalf and headbutting with other talents.

“Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which none of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism. I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Prakash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter,” tweeted Ranaut’s team.

In another tweet, the team posted a video of Ranaut and Shah attending a show together where Shah is seen praising her.

“Naseerji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain [You are such an acting legend that your insults and cussing also feels like God’s gift]. I would rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much appreciate me,” tweeted Ranuat’s team along with the throwback video where the two seem to be enjoying an easy camaraderie.