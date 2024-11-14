England players need to take a serious look in the mirror.

Ahead of Lee Carsley’s final camp as interim manager, a staggering nine players have withdrawn from the squad before England’s matches against Greece and Ireland.

Carsley, overseeing his last two games before Thomas Tuchel assumes the role in January, now faces a depleted squad for the Nations League double-header.

The dropouts include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale and Levi Colwill. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was called in as a replacement, only to also pull out, becoming the ninth player to withdraw.

While some of these absences may stem from genuine injuries picked up in last weekend’s club matches, the sheer number suggests a stronger desire - by both players and their clubs - to avoid international duty and any injury risks ahead of the congested fixture list over the Christmas period.

Captain Harry Kane expressed disappointment over the situation in a conversation with ITV Sport, making clear his frustrations with the missing players.

"I think England comes before anything. England comes before club," said Kane

"England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth [Southgate] was hot on that and he wasn't afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players."

Kane’s stance is spot on, and he's setting the example.

Representing your country should be the pinnacle of any player’s career. Fans and aspiring players alike would give anything to don England's white jersey and sing ‘God Save the King’ at Wembley Stadium, a symbol of national pride.

While club contracts may pay the bills, playing for England carries a sense of pride and duty that no amount of money can replace. Former manager Gareth Southgate had his critics, but he’s remembered fondly for uniting the team and bringing the fans back on board, making England's matches an event of national pride.

For a nation that hasn’t won a major trophy since 1966, you'd think the team would take every possible opportunity to train together, building unity and working towards winning the FIFA World Cup next year.

In response to the withdrawals, Morgan Rogers, Tino Livramento, Jarrod Bowen and James Trafford have all been called up, and they now have a chance to prove their dedication.

It’s also worth noting that Tuchel will likely be watching these events unfold from afar. Known for his no-nonsense approach, he’s unlikely to look kindly on players who put club before country without a genuine reason. Those who show a lack of commitment now could find themselves on the outside looking in under his leadership.