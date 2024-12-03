London: Enzo Maresca says Chelsea can dominate English football over the next decade but insists they are not yet ready for a Premier League title challenge despite their impressive start to the season.

The Blues are third in the English top flight, level on 25 points with Arsenal and nine points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea face bottom-of-the table Southampton on Wednesday, while Liverpool have a testing trip to Newcastle and Arsenal host rejuvenated Manchester United.

Maresca, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said Chelsea’s progress in his first season as manager had exceeded his expectations but he urged caution.

“They (Arsenal) have been there in the last two years very close to City and we were very far from City,” said the Italian.

“To be in the title race is a nice pressure for me and for the players — it’s that kind of pressure that you like because you are in the title race — but it is not our case because Arsenal in the last two years they were very, very, very close to City. Liverpool, they have been there and we were not there.

“Hopefully soon, we can be there.”

Maresca, who has fashioned an effective team from a bloated squad, said Chelsea’s future was bright.

“Because of the age and because of how good the squad is, for me Chelsea in the next five, 10 years, will be one of the teams or the team that is going to dominate English football,” he said.

He added: “I think we are in the right direction and in terms of a personal target, I know from outside you struggle to believe but ... I’m focused on Southampton, but I’m not focused about the end of the season, next season, two seasons because it’s not real.”

The former Leicester boss said he was expecting a tough challenge at St Mary’s Stadium despite Southampton’s struggles.

“It is the worst game since we started the season for us and will be the toughest game since we started the season and we need to be ready, otherwise it will be a bad day for us,” he said.

“If you analyse the results, probably they are there but in terms of performance they were winning against Liverpool, they lost against City 1-0 and they drew the last game against Brighton.”