In one of Edmond Kok's creations, a 3D visualization of a spiky coronavirus bursts out of a face mask.
Image Credit: AP
Another mask uses a plastic takeout container to remind people of the environmental cost of food deliveries.
A design inspired by a Thai temple symbolizes people missing their favorite holiday destinations because of travel restrictions.
A Hong Kong actor and costume designer, Kok has had little theater work during the pandemic but found creative opportunity in the now-ubiquitous face mask.
He has crafted more than 170 masks inspired both by the pandemic and Hong Kong's political problems.
They're not worn as illness prevention but as pieces of art.
A mock gloved hand covers one mask, illustrating the struggle to express one's voice freely.
A security camera represents a fear of surveillance, and eyeballs, a fear of being watched or censored.
"I really want to document different things that happened in our lives," he said.
After the pandemic ends, Kok hopes he and others will revisit their experiences through his masks.
He has posted photos of them on Instagram and other social media platforms.
A face mask covered in blue artificial flowers which he made on Valentine's Day this February.
Face masks are seen on the table in studio by Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor.
Edmond Kok is making a face mask at his studio.
