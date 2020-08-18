1 of 10
Pakistani stars have dealt with “weighty” issues in the past and have come out in flying colours and svelte figures…. Take a look…!‘ Jago Pakistan Jago’ host Sanam Jung had put on some weight during her pregnancy. So she got into fit mode. She trained and trained and trained and trained…losing plenty of kilos and getting to the fittest she has ever been. But she isn’t done yet. She’s on a strict diet and workout plan that she plans to continue.
Image Credit: Insta/jung_sanam
TV actress Sarah Khan’s recent Insta pictures are a good indication of how much leaner she has become. She’s told fans that the numbers on the weighing scale haven’t moved much but you just need to look at some old photos to see the difference. Come on, Sarah, share the secret…
Image Credit: Insta/sarahkhanofficial
Hareem Farooq, known for ‘Heer Maan Ja’, has talked about body shaming and her struggle with weight more than any other actress. To play lead in a film, she just had to lose kilos for which she went on a high protein and low carbohydrate diet. Farooq said that she was not only diet conscious but she also exercised a lot in order to make sure that her body was toned. The difference between Farooq’s before and after picture speaks a thousand words.
Image Credit: Insta/hareemfarooq
‘Chhalawa’ actress Zara Noor Abbas’ overall appearance has most certainly changed after she lost a few kilos. In a recent interview she openly talked about how she was body shamed and how it affected her. She said that she decided to limit her diet and go to the gym instead and since then she has lost a lot of weight.
Image Credit: Insta/zaranoorabbas
Ishqiya star Feroze Khan was a cuddly kid who began to diet when he decided to get a job in television. Khan shared in an interview that being overweight all his life, he never thought he could do it but his persistence coupled with all the help from his mother who used to cook diet food, made him what he is today – a physically fit young man. Khan believes that if someone like him who was always a foodie can lose weight, anyone can do it. Feroze Khan shared his old pictures to motivate all those young people out there who think that they cannot lose weight.
Image Credit: Insta/ferozekhan
Maya Ali was neither lean nor plump when she got into acting. Her weight-loss journey started right after she joined television but when she had to play the lead in Teefa In Trouble, that is when she lost a great deal of weight. She shared in an interview that she had to limit her diet and had to leave her most favorite foods because even if she took a few calories extra or ate something she was not supposed to then her trainer used to make her work extra hard in the gym.
Image Credit: Insta/official_mayaali
Minal Khan Minal Khan, best known for her role in ‘ Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hot’, joined the industry as a young girl and she has grown into a beautiful young lady. She decided to lose weight along with her sister Aiman Khan in a slow but steady way.
Image Credit: Insta/minalkhan
Ayeza Khan always tries and stays fit but after giving birth to her first baby, she gained a fair few kilos. This was right after her most popular drama serial ‘Pyare Afzal’ went on air. These before and after pictures in the same outfit basically show how much weight Ayeza Khan lost within a few months. Khan is really particular about her diet and high calorie food items are never an option which is why she never gained this kind of weight after her second pregnancy.
Image Credit: ayezakhan.ak
Faysal Qureshi was always a phenomenal actor but he wasn’t always as slim when he started his acting career as he is now. In fact, Qureshi has shared that Aijazz Aslam’s influence helped him lose weight when he changed his diet and also started going to the gym. Drinking green tea has been a game changer for Qureshi ……!!
Image Credit: Insta/faysalquraishi
Faryal Mehmood hasn’t been shy about talking about her fitness journey. Mehmood said that before starting her showbiz career she had no idea just how overweight she was. She said often people would tell her to lose weight and slowly it dawned on her that she needed to do something about it. Mehmood said that she tried all kinds of diets but eventually it was Faysal Qureshi who took her to the gym one day and then there was no turning back.
Image Credit: Insta/faryalmehmoodofficial