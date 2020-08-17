1 of 9
It has been a grim year for Bollywood as another talent dies relatively young. As news of Nishikant Kamat’s death broke with actor and friend Riteish Deshmukh declaring his passing away on Twitter, several other stars expressed their grief.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Actress Soha Ali Khan, who worked with Kamat on ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, said she was deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Kamat. “I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to is family and loved ones,” Khan posted on Instagram.
Image Credit: Instagram
Earlier in the day, there was confusion and wrong reportage on his death, when the director was actually on ventilator support in a hospital in Hyderabad. The director was battling liver disease and had seen a relapse of the condition. He was reportedly battling jaundice too. At that time it was Riteish Deshmukh, fellow Maharashtrian and friend, who pointed out that his Kamat was still battling for his life and wasn’t dead as claimed by reports. He urged journalists to correct the news promptly. But in the afternoon, Deshmukh was one of the first ones to tweet about his death. “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat rest in peace,” tweeted Deshmukh along with a picture of the two embracing.
Image Credit: IANS
Kamat’s colleague John Abraham, who worked with him on films like ‘Force’, is yet to comment. But the actor had urged his fans on Twitter to pray for the director’s life. “He is a fighter. Please pray for him,” tweeted Abraham, adding that he was in touch with his doctor.
Image Credit: IANS
Actor Arjun Rampal praised the director in a tweet: "Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip. #RIPNishikantKamat."
Image Credit: IANS
Filmmaker and producer Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Shocked to hear the demise of talented filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, made some memorable films like #MumbaiMerijaan #DombivaliFast, #laibhari & #Drishyam. My condolences to his family & friends. #OmShanti."
Image Credit: IANS
Riteish Deshmukh's wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh wrote a heartfelt post about the director. "#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p"
Image Credit: Instagram.com/geneliad/
'Drishyam' actor Ajay Devgn said his with Kamat went beyond their work collaboration. "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."
Image Credit: IANS
Actor Randeep Hooda remembered Kamat as someone who loved his job. "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat."
Image Credit: AFP