1 of 12
"It's been a productive lockdown for me. I have learnt a lot of fitness-related things. I started doing yoga, and have done some detoxing too, says Nidhhi Agerwal.
Image Credit: Facebook
2 of 12
I feel all these things have helped me develop beautiful changes in my body, she adds.
Image Credit: Facebook
3 of 12
Nidhhi, who turned 27 on Monday, says it felt great to be able to spend the whole day on her birthday with family, for a change.
Image Credit: Instagram/Nidhhi Agerwal
4 of 12
"I stayed at home, cut cakes and spent quality time with family members. Spending quality time with my closed ones is always on my wish list. I also want to open a charitable organisation," she added, sharing her birthday wish list.
Image Credit: Facebook
5 of 12
Happy birthday to me 🥰 Thank you! 😁❤️🙏🏼 I am feeling so grateful! I’d like to thank every single person who has worked with me in every capacity, every single person who has watched my movies, liked my pictures, followed me, supported me and loved me so much. A special thank you to the media, you have always given me so much love. This year has been a phenomenally successful year for me, work wise and personally. I feel immensely blessed today with all the love pouring in. Thank you to all my fans I love you. You are my family and my backbone 🙏🏼❤️ Nidhhi Agerwal Ps: thank you @tanveagerwal for all the baking and decorations 💕 and happy is just not able to control himself from jumping on the cake 🎂, the actress wrote on her Instagram
Image Credit: Instagram/Nidhhi Agerwal
6 of 12
Nidhhi, who is best known for "Munna Michael" and "iSmart Shankar", has four films coming up.
Image Credit: Facebook
7 of 12
Image Credit: Facebook
8 of 12
Image Credit: Facebook
9 of 12
Image Credit: Facebook
10 of 12
Image Credit: Facebook
11 of 12
Image Credit: Facebook
12 of 12
Image Credit: Facebook