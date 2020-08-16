1 of 8
Image Credit:
2 of 8
Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's ‘Dabangg 3’ looked sizzling in her black crop top and denim as she set out for some shopping in the suburbs.
Image Credit: ANI
3 of 8
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti started 'Global prayers for SSR' on August 15. Many television celebrities have taken up the cause – justice for the actor.
Image Credit: Insta/lokhandeankita
4 of 8
Malaika Arora shares glimpse of yoga session with pet Casper Casper saying- hey! U said yoga is relaxing, so that's what am doing...why u twisted that way!? Let me teach u.#casper#CanineGyaan as she shared a picture on Instagram while she practices yoga at her home with her furry friend.
Image Credit: Insta/malaikaaroraofficial
5 of 8
Disha Patani is an avid social media user.. Recently, she took to her social media to share stylish pictures of herself and her fans can't get enough of it. In these pictures, we can see the 'Malang' actress posing for the camera. In the close-up shots, she flaunted the makeup done by her. The diva looked stunning in denim on denim look. The post was captioned as, ''Makeup by me😅''.
Image Credit: Insta/dishapatani
6 of 8
After a cancer diagnosis, Sanjay Dutt was seen at Kokilaben Hospital. Several photos of Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya Dutt entering a hospital in Mumbai have surfaced online. This has come after reports stated that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Image Credit: social media
7 of 8
Actress Sunny Leone spent time on a beach with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny took to Twitter, and posted a picture. In the image, Sunny is seen dressed in shorts and a white shirt and completed her look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. WhileA Daniel is just wearing black shorts. "Beach time with @DanielWeber99," she captioned the picture. Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Image Credit: sunnyleone
8 of 8
New Airports looks as actress Urvashi Rautela gears up for her flight. She posted on her insta: 'Airport looks ki “Aisi Ki Taisi” ✈️ 🤣'.
Image Credit: Insta/urvashirautela