Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s romance is more intense than their fans could have imagined. What began as a simple rumour seems to be more serious than ever, with MGK now saying he’s “locked in” with Fox — and that he doesn’t anticipate going on any dates with anyone else, ever again.
MGK, 30, recently appeared on the Buzzfeed video segment ‘Thirsty Tweets’, where he read out a number of suggestive and explicit messages from fans. But, the rapper’s heart remained firmly with his 34-year-old girlfriend, Fox. In response to one fan’s tweet asking him out on a date “on Sunday”, MGK replied: “I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.”
‘Transformers’ actress Fox, who recently ended a 10-year marriage with actor Brian Austin Green, seems to be equally in love with MGK, referring to the rock star rapper as her “twin flame.”
“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away,” said Fox.
MGK and Fox met in March in Puerto Rico, while filming the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’. However, the shoot was temporarily called off due to the coronavirus. Two months later in May, Austin Green and Fox called it quits after a decade of marriage. Rumours began to swirl around MGK and Fox as the pair was spotted out and about in LA, with Fox missing her wedding ring.
In May, MGK released his music video for ‘Bloody Valentine’, starring Fox as his love interest. The rumours strengthened around MGK and Fox’s potential romantic relationship. And ever since, the pair haven’t shied away from proving everyone right on social media.
In July, MGK shared a black-and-white photo with Fox, with the pair sticking their tongues out. “Waited for eternity to find you again,” he wrote. Earlier this month, Fox shared a photo with a shirtless MGK. “Achingly beautiful boy… My heart is yours,” she wrote on August 5. She disabled comments on the post, which has more than one million likes.
Both MGK and Fox have children from their previous relationships. MGK has a 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker.
Fox has three sons with Austin Green, Noah, seven, Bodhi, six and Journey, four.
